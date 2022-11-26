A Bloomington man was arrested in connection with a home invasion robbery that occurred last month in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department.
The incident occurred on Oct. 27 shortly after 11 a.m. in the 1600 block of N. Laurel Avenue, where two suspects broke into a house while the victim was not there.
Then the victim arrived home while the suspects were still inside the house. The suspects saw the victim in her yard. They ran out of the house and pushed the victim to the ground, causing her to sustain cuts and scrapes. One of the suspects took the victim’s purse, cell phone, and wallet before they fled the area.
Police later determined that 20-year-old Carl Washington of Bloomington was one of two suspects being sought in this case.
After an extensive investigation, police located Washington and took him into custody, the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post on Nov. 25.
