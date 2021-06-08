A 21-year-old Bloomington man died as a result of a two-vehicle collision in Jurupa Valley on June 6, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
At about 4:30 p.m., deputies from the Jurupa Valley Station were dispatched to the report of a major injury collision near the intersection of 20th Street and Market Street.
Deputies arrived on-scene and found two vehicles involved, a blue 2014 Honda Accord and an off-road vehicle (quad). Deputies located the rider of the off-road vehiclem who suffered severe, life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital but was pronounced deceased. He was identified as Jakob Villasenor, according to the Riverside County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
The driver and passenger of the blue Honda Accord were not injured.
The preliminary investigation indicates the rider of the off-road vehicle was traveling westbound on 20th onto Market and collided with the Honda, which was traveling southbound on Rubidoux Boulevard approaching Market.
At this time, it remains unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were factors in the collision.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Deputy Petersen at the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station at (951) 955-2600 or the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at (951) 776-1099.
