Generations of Bloomington residents have seen vehicles marked with name “Fontana” serving their neighbors to the west and vehicles marked with name “Rialto” serving their neighbors to the east, but no vehicles bearing the name of their community serving them.
That changed in a big way on Nov. 17 when San Bernardino County 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. unveiled a Sheriff’s Department patrol unit and a County Code Enforcement vehicle emblazoned with “Bloomington,” showing that those units and the public service professionals behind their wheels are dedicated exclusively to the needs of Bloomington and its residents.
“Bloomington is basically the size of a small city,” Baca said. “Now they can have a deputy they can call their own, a Code Enforcement officer they can call their own, and a full-time park maintenance worker they can call their own.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.