Improvements are coming to Ayala Park in Bloomington for amenities expected to improve and enhance recreational opportunities for residents following a $1.5 million request by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors and Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Reyes that has been included in the newly signed state budget.
“The Board would like to commend Majority Leader Reyes for her leadership in working with the county to advocate for Ayala Park and the community of Bloomington,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman.
The county and Reyes (D-San Bernardino) requested the funding to complete the landscaping and recreational amenities proposed for the new Ayala Park, which is being relocated to 17909 Marygold Avenue, adjacent to the Bloomington Library and Bloomington Grove and Lillian Court housing developments.
“Ayala Park is a valuable recreational resource for Bloomington and is part of the board’s overarching vision to improve this community,” said 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. “The new library, along with affordable housing for seniors and low-income families, have improved this neighborhood and Ayala Park will be yet another place our residents can enjoy themselves close to home.”
“The new location of the 4.5-acre Ayala Park when completed will provide much-needed outdoor open space for members of the Bloomington community,” said Reyes. “The $1.5 million in funding from the state budget to complete this project was among my top priorities this year because Ayala Park is important for the quality of life for those that live in Bloomington."
Ayala Park is moving from 18313 Valley Boulevard, just north of Interstate 10, and is expected to be completed later this year. The new park will also include large shade structures, jogging trails, enhanced fencing, curbs and irrigation, and a gaming area for teens.
The county has invested more than $10 million into the project so far, leveraging state, federal and county resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.