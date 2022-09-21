A Bloomington teenager has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of an 18-year-old Highland resident, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Aug. 23, the county's Gangs/Narcotics Division's-Overdose Response Team responded to the death of Adrian Alloway. Investigators identified Alfred Urrea as the suspect.
Upon completion of the investigation, which included autopsy results establishing Alloway's cause of death to be acute fentanyl toxicity, the case was presented to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office and murder charges were filed.
On Sept. 21, Urrea was booked into custody at Central Detention Center.
In February 2021, the Sheriff's Department created a pilot program in the response to the growing epidemic of overdose deaths from opioids. In July of this year, a full-time team was created, and additional resources were dedicated to the team. The team consists of investigators from the Sheriff's Department and the District Attorney's Office, Bureau of Investigation.
"Drug trafficking organizations are producing counterfeit pharmaceutical pills containing fentanyl and putting fentanyl in drugs like cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine. Due to this trend, we are seeing an unprecedented rise in drug overdose deaths in San Bernardino County and across the country, especially with our youth," the Sheriff's Department said in a news release.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Gangs/Narcotics Division. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
