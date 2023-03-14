Dozens of San Bernardino County mountain property owners looking to rebuild or repair damage wrought by the recent record-setting blizzard are now entitled to some major relief, thanks to action taken on March 14 by the Board of Supervisors.
The Board unanimously voted to waive up to $5,000 in county plan review and permit fees for property owners looking to repair or rebuild structures damaged or destroyed by the historic snowfall. The waiver is available for each structure and will be funded by $500,000 of the $10 million Emergency Response Fund the Board created on March 1 to address the impacts of the storm.
“This waiver is important for the recovery of our mountain communities. As our businesses and residents rebuild, we need to ensure that we eliminate as many additional burdens as possible,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Dawn Rowe, whose 3rd District bore the brunt of the blizzard.
“I’ll keep pushing for additional resources for our mountain residents, who continue to impress me with their courage and resilience,” Rowe added.
The county’s mountain communities received an unprecedented amount of snowfall in a series of storms that began on Feb. 22. Homes, businesses and other structures were damaged by the weight of the snow, which exceeded what they were designed to withstand.
With many assessments still to be made, county inspectors have red-tagged 29 structures as too damaged to be inhabited and yellow-tagged 27 damaged structures, allowing for limited occupancy. These numbers are expected to grow as assessments continue.
The county’s Land Use Services Department has created a Storm Response Team focused on supporting the public in the repair and rebuilding of their structures damaged by the extreme snowstorm event. The team will ensure that the plan review and permit process for impacted residents will be expedited to the fullest extent possible, the county said in a news release.
The rebuilding waivers approved today are the latest in a series of county relief efforts for the mountain communities. The county is also operating:
• Five Commodity Points of Distribution to provide mountain residents with free food, water and other necessary supplies.
• A donations program to channel relief from donors ranging from national corporations to individuals.
• A prescription delivery program that ensures prescribed medications reach mountain residents who cannot travel to a pharmacy.
• A snow-removal reimbursement program that reimburses residents and businesses up to $500 for the cost of hiring a professional to remove snow from their properties.
Information on these and other programs and everything else related to the blizzard recovery effort is available at https://snowinfo.sbcounty.gov or by calling the county’s Storm Help Line at (909) 387-3911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.