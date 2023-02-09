The body of a deceased man was found in the North Etiwanda Preserve on Feb. 8, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
A hiker located the body off the Etiwanda Falls trailhead at about 10 a.m., the Sheriff’s Department said.
Deputies and detectives responded to the scene, and their initial investigation did not indicate any signs of foul play.
The cause and manner of death is currently under investigation by the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division. The identity of the decedent is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
