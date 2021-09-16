The body of a deceased person was found in a 16-foot hole by construction workers along the Route 210 Freeway on the night of Sept. 15, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The person is a female but her age and additional identification were not immediately known, said CHP Public Information Officer Ivan Sandoval.
The hole is located just west of the Del Rosa Avenue exit, where the renovation of the 210 has been ongoing for several months in San Bernardino and Highland.
The circumstances of the person’s death are not yet known, Sandoval said. The CHP is investigating the case, and an autopsy is being conducted, Sandoval said.
