A building was damaged due to a fire in San Bernardino on June 6, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
At 6 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of South Waterman and East Mill Street and found heavy smoke and fire showing from the medium-sized, single-story commercial building. Crews initiated a transitional fire attack, working to knock back the fire.
"Despite the firefighters' best efforts, the fire continued to grow," said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock. "Crews worked from a defensive posture, utilizing large volumes of water to suppress the fire and keep the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings."
Ultimately, the blaze was knocked down in an hour, he said.
The building, vacant at the time of the incident, was heavily damaged. There were no reports of injuries.
The fire remains under investigation.
