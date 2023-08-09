A burglary suspect was arrested in Rancho Cucamonga and was linked to several other burglaries, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Aug. 7 at 4:29 a.m., Rancho Cucamonga deputies responded to a residential burglary in the 12900 block of Miller Avenue and apprehended Tyler Dimaggio inside of the victim’s residence. Dimaggio is a 28-year-old San Bernardino resident.
During their investigation, detectives determined that Dimaggio was allegedly responsible for several other residential burglaries and thefts in the San Bernardino area.
Detectives from the Rancho Cucamonga and Central Stations served a search warrant at Dimaggio’s residence and located additional evidence and stolen property.
The case was forwarded to the San Bernardino District Attorney’s Office for review.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the investigating detectives, D. Brandt at the Rancho Cucamonga Station and J. McDaniel at the Central Station. The phone number is (909) 477-2800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.