The Model United Nations program at Cal State San Bernardino maintained its tradition of excellence at the recent National Model United Nations (NMUN) conference held in New York City from April 2-8 by bringing home an Outstanding Delegation Award, the highest possible recognition.
The CSUSB delegation included a Fontana resident, Crystal Macias, who was involved in global studies.
This year, the Model UN team of 18 students from diverse academic and personal backgrounds collaborated, cooperated and advanced the interests of the country of Cameroon in the United Nations community and advocated for the improvement of life in the global south from the perspective of the Cameroonian government. Their professionalism, preparedness and passion gained them the highest praise of the conference and their peer delegates alike.
The 2022 CSUSB Model UN team was led by Sofia Alvarez Lopez (IT) and the delegation of Macias, Angeli Richards (global studies), Christine Seeger (hydrology), Darla Rubinos (global studies), Daniella Rodriguez (public health), Alex Drew (political science), Simeone Miller (political science), Katelynn Tena (public health), Kassandra Gallardo (psychology), Maureen Mayaka (business administration), Alexander Edsell (IT), Yussif Kanbar (communication studies), Michelle VanAllen (anthropology), Ethan Silva (political science), Savannah Arana (national security), Alexis MacGowan (biology) and Jessie Daniels (IT).
In the context of CSUSB’s participation in the NMUN in the last 30 years (the university has participated in the program for 45 years), the Outstanding Delegation honor places the university’s Model UN program among the top in the world.
“We are one of only eight programs globally who have been participating for as long as we have at NMUN Conferences,” said Kevin Grisham, the former CSUSB Model UN director who is now the associate dean of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, which houses the Model UN program.
“We have been one of the most recognized, honored and awarded programs in the history of the National Model UN and that is the clearest testament to our student population’s obvious capability to present CSUSB, and Inland Empire, at any stage in any academic conference,” said Sina Bastami, who succeeded Grisham.
