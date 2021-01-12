A car driven by an allegedly intoxicated driver went off the roadway, flipped over, and landed on train tracks in Rialto, but the driver was able to escape injury, according to the Rialto Police Department.
The incident took place on Jan. 10 at 3:05 a.m. on Linden Avenue, police said.
A 23-year-old man, the only person in the vehicle, was pulled to safety by first responders.
He was arrested on a DUI charge.
