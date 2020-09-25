Carleton P. Lightfoot Elementary School has been named as a 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award winner.
Lightfoot, which is located in the Alta Loma area of Rancho Cucamonga, is part of the Etiwanda School District.
Lightfoot is among the state's highest performing schools in closing gaps in achievement between student groups over the past five years.
A total of 367 schools in the United States were honored as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020. They will be formally recognized at an awards ceremony at the Omni Shoreham in Washington, D.C. in November.
----- ANOTHER SCHOOL in Rancho Cucamonga, Coyote Canyon Elementary of the Central School District, was also named a National Blue Ribbon School.
"This honor places Coyote Canyon Elementary School in the top 1 percent of schools nationally!" said a Facebook post by Coyote Canyon.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond applauded the 33 California public schools that have been chosen as National Blue Ribbon Schools this year.
“Congratulations to these schools for creating and sustaining tremendous programs that allow students to reach their full potential, leading to a successful future,” Thurmond said. “This recognition is well-deserved, and these programs are a model of success that we can all look to in terms of ensuring that all students are thriving.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.