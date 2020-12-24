Catalytic converter thefts from vehicles have been on the rise in many areas of the Inland Empire, including in Rancho Cucamonga, where 80 of these thefts have been reported this year, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
"With 24 thefts this month, we are on an average of a little over one each day," the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department said in a Facebook post on Dec. 22.
Multi-housing areas are the biggest targets as there are so many targets to choose from, but no area of the city has been untouched, police said. The middle of the week seems to be the biggest target time frame.
"We’ve made several arrests when citizens have been watchful and reported to us immediately," the P.D. said. "We cannot stress enough how important it is to contact law enforcement prior to or instead of posting on social media. Making a report is the best way for us get a handle on this crime and to track incidents and link arrested subjects to multiple cases. Without reports, we don’t have much to link them to."
Police are urging neighbors to look out for one another to help stop these thefts from taking place.
