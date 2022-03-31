Charlayne Sprague has been named the new superintendent of the Etiwanda School District, the district announced on March 31.
Sprague, who is currently the deputy superintendent in the district, will be replacing Dr. Shawn Judson, who is retiring after 20 years as superintendent.
Sprague has devoted her entire career to the children of the Etiwanda School District and for the past 31 years has served the district as teacher, assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent.
“After an extensive search and interview process with very strong candidates, we found our very own Charlayne Sprague. She was our clear selection among dozens of highly qualified leaders who applied, and those who received an interview," said Board President Mondi Taylor. "She is known for her commitment to building strong leaders within this district."
Sprague, who will begin her new job at the start of the 2022-23 school year, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Arts from San Diego State University, a Master’s degree in Special Education from Azusa Pacific University, and a second Master’s degree from Azusa Pacific in Educational Leadership.
“I am honored and excited to work with our Board of Trustees, district leadership staff, teachers, classified employees, and our community in the outstanding Etiwanda School District," Sprague said. "We will all work together to accomplish our goals in a transparent and collaborative manner. I am grateful for the leadership Dr. Judson provided for the past 20 years and look forward to continuing my commitment to the Etiwanda School District in this new role as superintendent."
The Etiwanda School District serves students in grades K-8 who live in Rancho Cucamonga and northwestern Fontana.
