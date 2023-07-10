The Chicano Latino Youth Leadership Project Inc. (CLYLP), a nonprofit that builds the leadership capacity of California’s youth, is expanding its impact in the Inland Empire.
This will be CLYLP’s fifth high school leadership program and it is set to officially launch for students in summer of 2024, the group said in a news release.
“We’re ecstatic to expand our well-known high school program to the Inland Empire and support the professional and educational development of Chicano/Latino students in the region,” said Leonard Sanchez, board president of the Chicano Latino Youth Leadership Project. “The CLYLP network is strong in the Inland Empire, and we are eager to continue building partnerships and laying the groundwork for the launch of the 2024 institute.”
The expansion to the Inland Empire was made possible thanks to a significant $1 million investment from the State of California secured by former State Sen. Connie Leyva last year.
Leyva and CLYLP board members shared the program’s official date and presented its offerings to community leaders and teachers at an event on June 29 at The Cheech Chicano Arts Museum in Riverside.
“I am an avid supporter of CLYLP as its programs have proven to be an excellent way to allow young Latino/Chicano students to develop professional skills that make them stronger leaders within their communities,” said Leyva, who is now the executive director of KVCR. “These students are the future, and our hope is to provide impactful programs that can help power their success.”
According to Jurupa Valley City Councilman Armando Carmona, a CLYLP alumnus and current board member, cultivating strong youth leadership is not only vital for personal growth but also essential for driving positive social change within communities.
“As a CLYLP alumnus, I have personally witnessed the transformative power of the network and skills that CLYLP has to offer. I’m proud to now represent my hometown and instill into others the drive to empower Chicano/Latino communities,” said Carmona.
For more information about the Chicano Latino Youth Leadership Program, visit https://www.clylp.org/.
