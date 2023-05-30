A child died in a two-vehicle collision in San Bernardino on May 28, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 12:17 a.m., a 2000 Honda Odyssey driven by a 29-year-old San Bernardino woman was involved in a property damage crash that occurred northbound Interstate 215, north of Inland Center Drive. As a result of the crash, the Honda became disabled in the No. 2 lane facing a northerly direction.
A 46-year-old Victorville man, traveling on I-215 northbound, saw the Honda at the last moment and attempted to avoid a crash, but his vehicle collided into the rear of the Honda.
As a result of the second crash, a child passenger in the Honda sustained fatal injuries on scene and was pronounced deceased.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Yribe at the CHP San Bernardino Area office at (909) 383-4247.
