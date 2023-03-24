A 23-year-old man who allegedly exploited a 16-year-old girl, exposing nude photographs of her online, was arrested in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department.
The investigation of this case began back in September of last year, when the FBI contacted the Rialto P.D.’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force to request assistance regarding the exploitation of the victim.
Over the course of two years, the victim communicated via social media with a subject whom she believed to be a 16-year-old male named “Antonio.” During this time, the victim and suspect exchanged nude photographs of each other and arranged to meet in person.
Last August, the suspect became jealous, suspecting the victim was communicating with other people, and decided to hack her Instagram account. He then exposed the victim’s nude photographs as a form of revenge.
Upon further investigation, the ICAC Task Force identified the suspect as Adrian Marcelino Ceja of Rialto.
On March 8, members of several law enforcement agencies served a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of W. Granada Street.
Upon completion of the search warrant, officers arrested Ceja on charges of production of child pornography, possession of child pornography, sending harmful matter to a minor, contacting a minor with intent for sex, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes, hacking/altering a computer, and non-consensual distribution of pornography.
Ceja was booked at the West Valley Detention Center with a bail amount of $100,000.
This investigation is ongoing as there is evidence of additional victims, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.