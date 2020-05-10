A 5-year-old child was shot and injured during an incident at a residence in Colton on May 9, according to the Colton Police Department.
The incident occurred in the 800 block of E. Washington Street at about 11:08 p.m.
Through investigation, it was learned that multiple subjects attempted to force entry into the residence, police said.
A man believed to be between 18 and 20 years old fired into the residence, striking the child, who was taken to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries.
The suspect(s) fled the location prior to police arrival.
The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Colton P.D. Detective A. Jaeger at (909) 370-5028 or Colton P.D. Dispatch at (909) 370-5000.
