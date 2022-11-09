California Highway Patrol (CHP) investigators have arrested a suspect believed responsible for shooting another motorist during a road rage incident, the CHP said in a news release on Nov. 9.
The incident took place on Sept. 25 at about 3:14 p.m. on Interstate 215 in San Bernardino.
The suspect was driving a tan Nissan Maxima and became involved in a road rage incident with the driver of a black Chevrolet Cruze. During the altercation, the suspect shot the front right passenger of the Cruze and then fled the scene traveling northbound on Interstate 215.
Through investigative means, CHP investigators obtained the license plate of the suspect vehicle, served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence and arrested the suspect. CHP investigators located evidence and the firearm believed to be used by the suspect during the shooting.
Anthony Barragan, 21, of San Bernardino, was arrested on Nov. 7 and booked into Central Detention Center on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and negligent discharge of a firearm.
