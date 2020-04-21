The California Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a car-to-car freeway shooting which resulted in the death of a man earlier this month.
The incident took place on April 3 on eastbound State Route 210 in Redlands, east of San Bernardino Avenue.
As a result of the shooting, the driver of a white BMW sedan was struck and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Investigators with the CHP's Inland Division Investigative Services Unit have been conducting an extensive investigation.
Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a late model, light colored Chevy Silverado, which the witnesses described as being “lifted” and having black rims. No further information is available at this time, with the suspect and suspect vehicle still outstanding.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the CHP at (909) 806-2400 or InlandISU@chp.ca.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.