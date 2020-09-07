A Bloomington man died in a vehicle accident on Sept. 6, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 6:32 a.m., a 911 call was received reporting a vehicle in a dirt field, west of Sheep Creek Road and south of Sandstone Road in Phelan.
The vehicle, which was occupied by a single person, appeared to be traveling north on Sheep Creek and veered off the roadway into the dirt field and rolled over multiple times, ejecting the driver from the vehicle.
The driver was identified as Mario Rodriguez, 30.
San Bernardino County Fire Department paramedics pronounced Rodriguez deceased at 6:46 a.m.
The California Highway Patrol was investigating the incident.
