The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is investigating a freeway shooting that occurred on southbound Interstate 15, south of Fourth Street, in Ontario, just west of Fontana.
The shooting, which stemmed from a road rage incident between two drivers, took place on Aug. 3 at about 3:30 p.m., the CHP said in a news release on Aug. 7.
The victim's vehicle, a 2009 Toyota Camry, was struck by gunfire. The driver of the Toyota was the sole occupant and was not injured.
After the shooting occurred, the suspect fled the area and was last seen traveling westbound in Interstate 10, west of Archibald Avenue.
The suspect vehicle involved in the shooting is believed to be a white late-model BMW. The BMW reportedly has low profile tires and features a loud exhaust, making it potentially identifiable. The suspect was described as a male adult between 20 to 30 years old, with short black hair.
The CHP is urging anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation. Persons with any information related to this case can contact Investigator Mark Nelson at the CHP - Rancho Cucamonga Area Office at (909) 980-3994.
"The California Highway Patrol advises all drivers to exercise caution and restraint on the road to avoid such incidents. If you witness aggressive behavior while driving, it is essential to avoid engagement and instead report the incident to the appropriate authorities immediately," the CHP said.
