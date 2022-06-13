A fatal car collision occurred on the Interstate 10 Freeway in Montclair on June 12, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 12:30 a.m., a 24-year-old man was driving a 2007 Honda with three passengers on Interstate 10 eastbound, east of Monte Vista Avenue, at an undetermined speed. For an undetermined reason, the driver of the Honda veered to the right, causing the Honda to leave the roadway, travel onto the right shoulder and collide into a concrete barrier on the south road edge.
As a result of this crash, the three passengers were ejected from the Honda. One of the passengers sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The cause of the collision is under investigation. Anyone with information may contact the CHP Rancho Cucamonga Area office at (909) 980-3994.
