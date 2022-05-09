A California Highway Patrol motor officer was struck and injured by a car allegedly being operated by a woman who was a suspected drunk driver, according to the Riverside Police Department.
On May 9 at about 4:53 a.m., the officer was stopped on Adams Street at Indiana Avenue in Riverside when he was struck by dark blue 2005 Hyundai Elantra and thrown off his motorcycle.
The driver of the Hyundai fled the scene after the collision, but a witness was able to follow the car and call the City of Riverside’s Public Safety Communications Center. Information was relayed to responding Riverside Police officers, who located the Hyundai on Lincoln Avenue at Tropicana Avenue and safely detained the driver.
The CHP officer was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment and suspected to have sustained moderate injuries.
Heather Fernandez, 26, of Riverside was arrested and later booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and hit and run causing injury, both felonies. She is being held on $50,000 bail.
This collision investigation and arrest are being handled by the Riverside P.D. Anyone with additional information should contact Riverside Police Traffic Detective Greg Matthews at (951) 826-8724 or GMatthews@RiversideCA.gov.
