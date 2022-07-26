A fatal crash involving three vehicles occurred on the Route 210 Freeway on July 18, and the California Highway Patrol is seeking information from the public about the incident.
At about 9:20 p.m., CHP Rancho Cucamonga Area officers responded to the scene on the westbound 210, just east of Mountain Avenue in Upland.
The collision involved an international tractor trailer, a Ford F-450, and a Honda Accord and resulted in the death of one of the persons.
The CHP is trying to gather additional details about the collision.
“If anyone was in the area at the time of the crash and has information that might be helpful, they are encouraged to call the CHP Rancho Cucamonga Area at (909) 980-3994,” said Public Information Officer Stephen Rawls.
