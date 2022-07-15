Christmas in July returned to the families of Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House in Loma Linda with an assist from the Sheriff’s Department and 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. on July 10, after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.
For the past 15 years, the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 155 has organized Christmas in July to benefit Ronald McDonald House residents. The Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House provides a home away from home to families while their children receive medical treatment at Loma Linda University Children's Hospital and other nearby hospitals.
“It is an honor for the Sheriff’s Department to support these families by bringing them some joy during a very difficult time,” Sheriff Shannon Dicus said.
Prior to the event, the legion collected toys for the children and families. The legion was excited to resume the event, which started with a parade of car and motorcycle clubs entering the Ronald McDonald House parking lot escorted by Sheriff’s Department deputies.
Children being treated at the Ronald McDonald House were treated to a visit with Disney characters, deputies, a close look at the classic cars and an opportunity to pick their toys.
“Being able to celebrate and spend time with these brave children and their devoted families is a truly moving and humbling experience,” Baca, Jr. said. “I commend the legion and Sheriff Dicus for lending their time and talents to this endeavor.”
Since opening on Sept. 11, 1996, the Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House has served more than 18,000 families. The House supports more than 54 families each night.
