San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools Ted Alejandre has appointed Claudia Lopez for a full term on the San Bernardino County Committee on School District Organization as a representative of the 5th Supervisorial District.
The oath of office was administered to Lopez on Jan. 11. Her term will run through 2025.
The 11-member committee addresses school district organizational issues, including possible changes to the number of district trustees, trustee area boundaries, school district boundary changes and unifications.
Lopez is a resident of Colton who works within the hotel industry. She said she has been working with young people for 20 years and thought this would be a great opportunity to grow more and contribute to education.
The San Bernardino County Committee on School District Organization maintains a webpage at https://www.sbcss.k12.ca.us/index.php/business-services/business-advisory-services/county-committee
