A clerk at a gas station in Rancho Cucamonga was shot on Feb. 3, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Shortly after 9 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station received reports of shots fired at the 76 gas station at Arrow Route and Hermosa Avenue.
Upon arrival, deputies located the clerk suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, the Sheriff's Department said.
An investigation is underway and deputies are currently looking for the suspect.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Rancho Cucamonga Station at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-76-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
I work at the shopping center across the street. I heard that the gas station attendant passed away at the hospital this morning but I have no confirmation.
