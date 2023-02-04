A clerk at a gas station in Rancho Cucamonga was shot on Feb. 3, authorities said.
At about 9 p.m., the Sheriff's Department received reports of shots fired at the 76 gas station at Arrow and Hermosa avenues.
Upon arrival, deputies located the clerk suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.
An investigation is underway and deputies are currently looking for the suspect.
No additional information was immediately available.
