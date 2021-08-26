A 52-year-old assistant coach was arrested on a charge of invasion of privacy for allegedly placing a camera in the girls' bathroom at Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department were notified from staff at Los Osos of the hidden camera. A covert recording device was located by a school staff member in the restroom, which is used by students at the school.
Detectives began an investigation and located evidence showing a school staff member, David Riden, was allegedly responsible for placing the camera at the location.
Riden had been employed at Los Osos High School since 2015 as the boys' locker room attendant as well as assistant coach for the varsity football team.
Detectives obtained search warrants, searched Riden's residence and vehicle, and seized multiple electronic devices. Riden was transported back to the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department for further investigation. At the conclusion of an interview with Riden, he was arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center. Detectives are continuing their investigation, and will conduct a forensic examination of the items seized.
The Chaffey Joint Union High School District was immediately notified and is assisting with the investigation. On Aug. 24, Riden resigned from his position with the school district and is no longer employed there.
Persons who have information related to this investigation are urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga P.D.'s Detective Bureau or call We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME.
