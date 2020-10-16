Colton Joint Unified School District Categorical Program Specialist Nyree Clark has been appointed to the Future Ready Schools (FRS) Advisory Board, the nation’s largest network of innovative educational leaders focusing on equity and digital learning.
In this role, Clark will collaborate with educators across the country.
“My main focus in joining this board is to see how I can be a better educator and support the teachers and students I serve,” said Clark, whose work is focused on education technology. “I learn by doing and this gives me an opportunity to work with educators who value me and make me feel safe when learning with them.”
A press release announcing new FRS Advisory Board members noted that the work of exceptional educational leaders like Clark is critical, especially in these unprecedented times.
“In the midst of COVID-19, educators are called to do the extraordinary. The academic and socioemotional stresses on students and teachers are epic. The work of Future Ready Schools to implement student-centered learning strategies has never been more important,” said Deb Delisle, president and CEO of All4Ed. “We are grateful to have the leadership and expertise of Nyree Clark as we support districts across the country in rising to meet the demands of these extraordinary times.”
