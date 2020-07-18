A Colton man was arrested in Riverside after allegedly contacting someone online he believed was an underage girl but who actually was an investigator with the Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement/Internet Crimes Against Children task force, according to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.
According to investigators, Ruben Aguilera, 25, sent an unsolicited message on July 7 to an undercover District Attorney investigator via an online dating app.
During the online chat, Aguilera reportedly set up a meeting for sex with the person he believed to be a 12-year-old girl.
When he arrived at the agreed-to location, he was instead met by investigators, then arrested and booked on various felony charges.
