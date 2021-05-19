Typically, it is not a good idea to buzz around on a scooter on city streets while carrying a concealed shotgun.
Colton Police Department officers stopped a suspect near Pennsylvania Avenue and Citrus Streets after a watchful citizen reported suspicious activity in the area, the Colton P.D. said in a Facebook post on May 11.
Officers impounded the scooter and then "zipped on over with our subject to the county jail," the Facebook post said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.