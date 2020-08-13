Colton Police Department officers are enforcing laws which protect the natural habitat of the Santa Ana River bed and adjoining La Loma Hills in Colton.
On Aug. 8 at about 3:30 p.m., officers conducted an off-road enforcement sweep, targeting trespassers in off-highway vehicles (quads, dirt bikes, etc.) that were trespassing in the area.
In order to gain access, off-roaders have cut gates, chains, moved K-Rails, and driven over fences to use this protected land as a recreational area for events and functions.
During the sweep, officers made numerous contacts with trespassers, issued several citations, and made an arrest.
"We would like to remind the public that the entire areas of the Santa Ana River Bed and La Loma Hills areas are not for public use and trespassers will be issued a citation and have their OHV towed at their expense," the Colton P.D. said in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.