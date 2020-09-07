Colton officers confiscated a pound of methamphetamine and $1,000 in cash during a traffic stop, according to the Colton Police Department.
"Don’t bring your drugs to our city," the Colton P.D. said in a Facebook post on Sept. 6.
In addition, on Sept. 7, the Colton P.D. said on Facebook that two guns were confiscated during another traffic stop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.