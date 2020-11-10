Colton Police Department officers have confiscated three illegally possessed firearms in separate incidents in recent days, the Colton P.D. said on Facebook.
On Nov. 10, officers were investigating a shooting and found a vehicle possibly matching the description of being involved.
An illegally possessed firearm and drugs were located inside the vehicle.
"After further investigation, it was determined that this vehicle was not involved in the shooting. A classic case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. But they still went to jail for possession of a firearm and drugs," police said.
Previously on Nov. 9, another firearm was taken from a convicted felon, police said.
"We hope that with each illegally possessed firearm that we get out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them, that we may be saving a life," police said.
In another traffic stop on Nov. 8, another gun and some drugs were confiscated. The driver was a convicted felon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.