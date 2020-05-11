Colton Police Department officers had a productive evening on May 10.
The officers, who had been investigating an attempted robbery, were following up on leads that led them to recover a large amount of cash, narcotics and a rifle while serving a search warrant.
The investigation is still ongoing, the Colton P.D. said in a Facebook post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.