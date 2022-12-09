The Colton Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect who allegedly murdered a man earlier this year.
The incident took place on Sept. 25 at about 6:58 p.m. in the 1000 block of East Washington Street.
Police said that during a physical altercation, suspect Lee Stewart stabbed a male victim. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Stewart should be considered armed and dangerous and currently has a $1 million homicide warrant for his arrest.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to call Detective Jaeger at (909) 370-5000.
