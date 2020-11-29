Colton Police Department officers were busy reducing the number of illegally possessed handguns in the city on Nov. 28.
Two handguns were located on two separate traffic stops during the night shift, police said in a Facebook post.
In one of the instances, a driver tried to run away but was apprehended by police.
A large amount of cash was also confiscated.
----- IN A SEPARATE INCIDENT on Nov. 27, a Colton officer was patrolling outside a local motel and made contact with a subject who was found to be on probation. During a search of his motel room, officers found illegal narcotics and a loaded firearm.
