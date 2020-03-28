The Colton Police Department was involved in two separate vehicle pursuits which ended in arrests of suspects in recent days, according to the department's Facebook posts.
On March 27, officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in Reche Canyon when the subject took off.
After a pursuit, the suspect crashed and rolled his vehicle in a field.
The suspect still managed to take off running, but he was eventually caught after a brief foot pursuit.
Police later determined that the car had been stolen.
----- ON MARCH 26, Colton P.D. units took the driver of a vehicle into custody after a pursuit through Colton and San Bernardino.
The suspect crashed at Arrowhead and Mill Street in San Bernardino and tried to carjack another driver before he was arrested, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.