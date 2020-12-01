A commercial building in San Bernardino was destroyed by a fire in the early morning hours of Dec. 1, according to the San Bernardino Fire Department.
No injuries were reported.
At 12:14 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to the reported fire in the 1400 block of West Rialto Avenue. Multiple 911 callers stated they saw multiple explosions and fire coming from the building.
ME222 arrived within 6 minutes to find heavy smoke and fire showing from the large, single-story building. The fire was also immediately threatening multiple buildings, vehicles and nearby vegetation. Due to the involvement and exposures, a second alarm was quickly struck.
Crews mounted a defensive fire attack, concentrating on keeping the fire to the building of origin and protecting exposures, according to Battalion Chief/PIO Mike McClintock.
Large volumes of water were applied via ladder pipes and hand lines. At the height of the fire, more than 3,000 gallons per minute were flowing.
While conducting the initial attack, crews found an energized power line had fallen. Crews cordoned off the area until Southern California Edison arrived to mitigate the hazard.
The blaze was ultimately knocked down in 30 minutes. Crews were successful in keeping the fire from spreading to adjacent structures and vegetation.
The fire’s cause is under investigation.
