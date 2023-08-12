Time for Change Foundation (TFCF) will be hosting a Community Action Fair and Legal Clinic on Saturday, Aug. 19.
The event, which will provide many free services, will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Young Visionaries Resource Center, 604 W. 4th Street in San Bernardino.
The event will be co-hosted by a multitude of notable community partners, including the Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County, Lindsey Law A.P.C., TODEC, Starting Over, Inc., Root and Rebound, Californians for Safety and Justice, ACLU Southern California, TimeDone, Assemblymember James C. Ramos, and Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes.
The Community Action Fair and Legal Clinic will serve as a resource for various legal and family emergency services, alongside music, food, games and raffles to enjoy.
Legal representatives will be on-site to assist with record sealing, SB 731 petition-based expungement, family law and further criminal defense services.
Guidance and resources for emergency services will be also provided for those seeking rental payment assistance or utility payment assistance, to ensure community members are able to sustain a stable home base for themselves and their families.
Time for Change Foundation will be offering employment services for formerly incarcerated individuals and family reunification services for mothers who have faced incarceration, homelessness or other hardship to help them rebuild their families.
“We are thrilled to be hosting an event that will give members of our county direct access to resources that are unaffordable and inaccessible,” said Time for Change Foundation Executive Director Vanessa Perez. “Time for Change Foundation has a deep-rooted passion for helping uplift and advance our community and we couldn’t be more thankful for the amazing partners who have volunteered to support us in that mission.”
Admission is free, and all registered participants will have the opportunity to sit down with a legal team member for a personalized, legal session.
To register for this event, visit:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1LnTmExRJ_7e-WOVxAWLyLLJsa87JEEn9lPC4LAqHCC4/viewform?edit_requested=true&pli=1
For more information, call Perez at (909) 886-2994.
