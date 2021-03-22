A Community Food Drive Thru event will be held in Rialto on Saturday, March 27.
The event is being coordinated by San Bernardino County 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. in partnership with the City of Rialto, Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County, and the Zakat Foundation of America.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon at Rialto City Hall, located at 150 S. Palm Avenue.
Baca, Jr. will be donating 1,000 free food boxes and resources on a first come, first served basis with no registration needed.
“We are living through unprecedented times and it is more important now than ever to provide resources and services to our communities. I encourage anyone who is in need to come out and join us," said Baca, Jr., whose district includes the eastern area of Fontana along with several other communities.
Other partners for this event include Never Stop Grinding Impact, Sahaba Initiative, Smile America, Food Pantry, and Sistas Making a Difference.
For more information, call (909) 387-4565.
