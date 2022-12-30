A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputy was shot to death during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley on Dec. 29, and the suspect in the case, who had an extensive criminal history, was later killed by deputies following a pursuit, authorities said.
Isaiah Cordero, 32, had pulled over a pickup truck at about 1:47 p.m. in the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue. As he walked toward the truck, the driver shot him, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Cordero was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Cordero was hired on May 5, 2014 as a correctional deputy, said Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco during a press conference. In 2018, Cordero was promoted to a sworn deputy sheriff. He began working at the Jurupa Valley Station in 2020 and after completing motor school, he fulfilled his goal of becoming a motorcycle deputy this past September.
“He was naturally drawn to law enforcement and certainly embodied our motto of service above self,” Bianco said. “He was a jokester around the station, and all of our deputies considered him their little brother.”
After the shooting, law enforcement agencies in Riverside and San Bernardino counties began a manhunt for the suspect, who was identified as 44-year-old William Shae McKay.
McKay was located in San Bernardino County and a vehicle pursuit on area freeways was initiated. McKay was pursued back to Riverside County, where the vehicle’s tires were disabled with a tire deflation device.
McKay began shooting at deputies and deputies returned fire, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. McKay’s truck crashed on Interstate 15 near Norco, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The suspect’s previous crimes included kidnapping, robbery, and multiple arrests for assault with a deadly weapon, Bianco said.
----- ON DEC. 30, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office said it had prosecuted McKay, who was convicted of his third strike in November of 2021.
“Despite our requests at that time to set bail at no bail, his bail was reduced by the judge to $500,000 and his sentencing was continued. McKay posted bail in March of 2022, and unfortunately in July was granted another continuance for sentencing, which our office also objected,” the D.A.’s Office said in a news release.
McKay failed to appear at his sentencing in October and was issued a bench warrant.
“Our Office is saddened to learn of the death of Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Isaiah Cordero,” said District Attorney Jason Anderson. “Our Office upheld our oath of pursuing justice by prosecuting convicted felon McKay in November of 2021, however a failure in the process to separate McKay from society and hold him accountable for his crimes has resulted in the tragic loss of a law enforcement deputy. Our prayers are with Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and particularly the family and loved ones of Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who paid the ultimate sacrifice ensuring the safety of his community.”
