Congresswoman Norma J. Torres (D-35th District) was inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 when a mob stormed the building during the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.
On the one-year anniversary of the violent assault, Torres (whose district includes part of Fontana) released the following statement:
“One year ago, violent terrorists attacked our Capitol, the seat of our Democracy, while we tried to certify the results of a free and fair election. We didn’t let them stop us. Democracy and freedom prevailed — thanks to our brave Capitol Police Officers who fought selflessly to protect us. Today, my thoughts are with the families and friends of the officers who lost their lives because of that attack. We will always remember and honor their sacrifice.
“That day shows that we can’t take our democracy for granted. We still must fight to protect it every day, because there are still many people, including some of my Republican colleagues, who want to undermine it.
“I’m thankful to the Department of Justice, FBI, and law enforcement agencies across the country who are working to prosecute and bring to justice those who planned and participated in the violence. But there is still a long way to go — the former administration must be held accountable too. To that end, I appreciate the work of my colleagues on the January 6 committee to bring to light all the details of that day and ensure those in power don’t evade justice. I also want to again thank the journalists who were with us that day and who worked fearlessly through the attack to make sure everyone saw what was really happening.
“On that day, in the House gallery when the Capitol was breached, I sat alongside my colleagues in confusion and panic. I feared for my life. Today, I no longer feel safe at work, and I still fear for our country because so many people want to forget the events of that day, or flat out deny that they happened. We won’t forget, we won’t let the American people forget, and we won’t stop working every day to preserve our freedoms.”
----- ANOTHER member of Congress who represents part of Fontana is Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-31st District), who is a member of the bipartisan House commission that is investigating the riot. He said in a statement in November:
“The January 6th Capitol attack was a deadly assault on American democracy. We have a duty to find the truth about what happened that day, and to follow any lead necessary to get there.”
----- IN ADDITION, U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla (D-California) released a statement on Jan. 6:
“One year ago today, our democracy experienced a crisis. Armed rioters stormed the U. S. Capitol and threatened the lives of Capitol Police officers, members of Congress, and staff. Waving symbols of hate and white supremacy, they disrupted Congress and turned our nation’s peaceful transfer of power into a deadly insurrection. It was a testament of the resilience of our democracy that despite the events of the day, the House and Senate resumed their work and certified the election.
“I was sworn into the Senate days later after serving for six years as California’s Chief Election Officer. I was on the front lines in the effort against the dangerous spread of election disinformation, from the birther conspiracy to Trump’s lies about vote counts in 2016 — and again in the 2020 election.
“Sadly, what should have been a moment of reckoning and urgent action never materialized. Instead, in the months that followed, Republican governors and legislators in state after state worked to pass new voter suppression laws to undermine free and fair elections. Meanwhile, Republican Senators continue to abuse the filibuster to obstruct every attempt to protect voting rights. It’s because of this blanket refusal to do what’s right that one year after the insurrection, our democracy is still in crisis.
“One year ago today, hundreds of Capitol Police officers put their lives on the line to protect our democracy. They bear the physical and mental scars of that day. We have praised them in speeches and awarded them medals, but to truly honor their service and sacrifice, we must renew our own commitment to defend our democracy. We swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, and that oath rises above any Senate rule.
“I urge my colleagues to join me in fulfilling our highest duty as United States Senators. We must reform Senate rules and pass voting rights legislation. Our democracy and future generations deserve nothing less.”
