A construction worker died in an incident in Ontario on June 3, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 9:35 a.m., the worker was injured while working at the site located in the 1400 block of G Street.
Ontario Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and pronounced Jorge Luis Amador, a 37-year-old resident of Victorville, deceased at the scene.
The scene investigation was conducted by the Ontario Police Department and the State of California, Department of Industrial Relations, Division of Occupational Health and Safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.