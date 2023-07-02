A controversial social media personality was arrested in Upland for allegedly making criminal threats, according to the Upland Police Department.
On July 1, the Upland P.D. put a message on Facebook indicating that the department had become aware of recent disturbing social media posts made by Trevon Sellers, a 23-year-old Sacramento resident.
These posts include threatening videos that were made at a fast food restaurant in the 1200 block of E. Foothill Boulevard and at the Upland Animal Shelter, among others, the Upland P.D. said.
Officers located Sellers and took him into custody.
No additional details were immediately available.
This investigation is ongoing and any other alleged victims of Sellers are encouraged to contact the Upland P.D. at (909) 946-7624.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.