A convicted felon allegedly assaulted a deputy before being arrested at the end of a pursuit in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On June 23 at about noon, deputies from the Central Station Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) conducted a traffic stop near Del Rosa Drive and Baseline Street in the unincorporated county area of San Bernardino.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as Marco Antonio Gamboa Jr., was found to be on active felony probation out of San Bernardino County. During the investigation, Gamboa attempted to flee, and a foot pursuit ensued. Additional units arrived and assisted with the foot pursuit.
Gamboa allegedly physically assaulted one of the deputies as he attempted to evade arrest. Gamboa was apprehended and taken into custody.
The deputy was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released.
During a search of Gamboa’s vehicle, MET deputies allegedly located a stolen loaded firearm and narcotics.
Gamboa is a convicted felon in the State of California and a documented gang member, the Sheriff's Department said.
Gamboa was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance while armed, felon in possession of a loaded firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, battery on a peace officer, and battery causing serious bodily injury. He was booked at Central Detention Center without bail.
