A convicted felon was arrested after he allegedly brought drugs in his car to Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Jan. 9 at 5:45 p.m., James Davey, a 36-year-old Hesperia resident, arrived at the jail to visit a female inmate.
While checking in for his visit, Davey was found to be a convicted felon, had a suspended California driver's license, and was out on bail for a previous felony arrest.
Davey consented to a search of his vehicle, which was parked in the jail visitor parking lot, and deputies allegedly located marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and an open container of alcohol inside.
Davey was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance on jail property and booked at Central Detention Center in San Bernardino.
